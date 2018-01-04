

CTV Ottawa





The world famous Rideau Canal Skateway is finally ready for skaters.

The National Capital Commission says a 5- kilometre portion stretching from the Pretoria Bridge to the Bronson rest area and including Dow's Lake will be open at 8 am Friday morning.

Work to get the canal ice ready began on Boxing day.

Since then, Ottawa has been under a deep freeze prompting much speculation as to why it took so long to get the ice ready,

An NCC official says the canal has to be safe in all areas before skating is permitted.

This year's opening is ten days earlier than the start of the skating season in 2017.

The NCC budget to maintain the canal skateway is $1.4 million.