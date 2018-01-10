

CTV Ottawa





The National Capital Commission is closing the Rideau Canal because of bad weather.

In a statement released Wednesday, the NCC says the temporary closure of the Rideau Canal Skateway will take place as of 10 p.m. The closure impacts the 7 kilometres stretch, from Rideau Street (National Arts Centre) to Dows Lake, that opened last week.

The NCC does expect the canal to re-open shortly.

Environment Canada has issued freezing rain warning for the area.