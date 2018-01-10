Rideau Canal closing as of 10 pm Wednesday
The Rideau Canal Skateway is seen in this undated photo.
CTV Ottawa
Published Wednesday, January 10, 2018 4:09PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 10, 2018 4:22PM EST
The National Capital Commission is closing the Rideau Canal because of bad weather.
In a statement released Wednesday, the NCC says the temporary closure of the Rideau Canal Skateway will take place as of 10 p.m. The closure impacts the 7 kilometres stretch, from Rideau Street (National Arts Centre) to Dows Lake, that opened last week.
The NCC does expect the canal to re-open shortly.
Environment Canada has issued freezing rain warning for the area.