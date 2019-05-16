

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Boating is still banned on the Ottawa River because of flooding, but you can enjoy some time on the water along the Rideau Canal starting this week.

Parks Canada says the 2019 boating season will begin at 9:00 a.m. Friday, May 17, 2019.

All lock stations will be open for boaters and visitors on land.

Boating season runs until Thanksgiving.