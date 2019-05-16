Rideau Canal boating season begins Friday
A section of the Rideau Canal, as seen from the Mackenzie King Bridge in Ottawa. (Ted Raymond / CFRA)
Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Thursday, May 16, 2019 12:40PM EDT
Boating is still banned on the Ottawa River because of flooding, but you can enjoy some time on the water along the Rideau Canal starting this week.
Parks Canada says the 2019 boating season will begin at 9:00 a.m. Friday, May 17, 2019.
All lock stations will be open for boaters and visitors on land.
Boating season runs until Thanksgiving.