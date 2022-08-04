Ride-share driver charged with sexual assault in Kingston, Ont.

A 50-year-old man is facing charges after police in Kingston, Ont. say a ride-share driver sexually assaulted a passenger.

At approximately 2:20 a.m. on July 3, a woman was walking in the downtown area when an SUV stopped and the driver identified himself as a ride-share and offered her a ride.

"During the short drive, the driver sexually assaulted the victim," police said.

"As the driver slowed for a stop sign the victim was able to flee the vehicle. The driver attempted to grab her, but she slipped away."

Police say the vehicle was located and the driver was identified by responding patrol officers on July 17.

Hassan Al Madani, 50, is charged with sexual assault, harassment by threatening conduct, harassment by watching and besetting.