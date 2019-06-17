

It's Monday, but there's a lot to enjoy here in Ottawa this week. You will need a lot of napkins or wipes around the office because Ribfest is here on Sparks Street. The mouth-watering and finger-licking delicioush-ness and wonderful smells of barbeque begins Wednesday and carries through the weekend. There will be celebrity judges for the coveted "Champion Belt" in the best rib, best chicken, best sauce and also the best rig competitions. There will be other foodie favourites, Big Rig Brewery is on hand.... and don't forget great live entertainment. https://allevents.in/gloucester/ottawa-ribfest-on-sparks-street-2019/200016905176809#

Ottawa's Jazz Festival returns, known as JazzFest beginning Friday, June 21 for ten full days at TD Place, various other venues, both indoor and outdoor around downtown Ottawa. Some groundbreaking female performers such as Norah Jones and Jane Siberry will be here, yet JazzFest regrets the cancellation of Cécile McLorin Salvant on June 29 due to the recent death of drummer Lawrence Leathers. More info here: https://www.ottawatourism.ca/ottawa-insider/ottawas-summer-music-festivals/

North America's largest Dragon Boat Festival is back again. It's a paddler's paradise including free concerts at Mooney's Bay, a family fun zone and more. Come see this year's races with 200 teams in competitve, corporate and community categories. The four day celebration includes a nod to the Chinese cutural tradition that dates back more than 2,000 years. The festival was established in 1994 with free admission to the public. For more information http://www.dragonboat.net/info/about.aspx