‘Rex block’ bringing warm, sunny weather to Ottawa

sun

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

opinion

opinion | Is it a good time to buy a new vehicle?

If you're like many would-be vehicle shoppers, you may be wondering when prices will finally drop. The good news is that the vehicle market seems to be finally stabilizing, says personal finance contributor Christopher Liew

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina