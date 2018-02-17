

CTV Ottawa





High speeds, tight curves and an icy terrain can be a recipe for disaster but in the sport of snowmobile racing it generates excitement.

More than one hundred racers will gather in Eganville this weekend for the 44th annual Bonnechere Cup. The snowmobile event is the only one of its kind in Canada and part of a larger competitive circuit.

"We have a lot of entertainment going on this weekend between the noise and the excitement and the ski-to-ski racing and the thrills and the spills," organizer Scott Clark.

The competition features a wide array of events on state-of-the-art snowmobiles to vintage models and kids races. In most cases, racers must complete five laps of the icy track.

Danick Lambert is a world champion and said his favourite part of the sport is the danger.

"You are always putting your life in danger, side-by-side at 90 miles per hour, beside another guy. It is an extreme sport and that is what I like," he said.

"The feeling is just amazing."

The event, which draws snowmobilers from all over North America, is run by volunteers and proceeds go to charity.

"It's just a great event to put on," Clark said. "We love having this event."