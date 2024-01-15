Retired Ottawa cop, 64, wins more than $1.1 million in SickKids Catch the Ace raffle

An Ottawa retired cop, 64, has won Sickkids Foundation’s ‘Catch the Ace’ jackpot with a reward amounting to a total of $1,177,408.

Robert Aikens won the prize “when he opened envelope number 28 and caught the Ace of Spades in week 32 of the ‘Catch the Ace’ raffle that was held before the holiday season,” said the foundation in a news release on Monday.

Aikens says he never expected that he could win and he was left "feeling in shock" when he received the call from Sickckids to notify him of the winning.

He has created the Galleta Fund, which is named after his rescue dog who he found abandoned in the mountains while living and cycling in Costa Rica.

“The Galleta Fund has already supported a number of Robert’s philanthropic endeavours, including paying off the house debts of a Costa Rican family. He promptly signed up to be a SickKids Foundation monthly donor and legacy donor, acknowledging a planned gift in his will,” read the release.

He’s also planning on increasing his donations to Ottawa area animal rescue, shelters and food banks across Canada, accoprding to the release.

“We are so thrilled to know this latest Progressive Jackpot has been awarded to such a wonderfully deserving person and donor,” said Jennifer Bernard, CEO of SickKids Foundation.

“Robert’s generosity and desire to increase his giving to community causes that he holds dear is a testament to his character. We’re ecstatic for him and his rescue dog Galleta, hopefully they can use the winnings to plan a trip back to Costa Rica sometime soon!”

The foundation says the "fifth iteration of SickKids Foundation’s ‘Catch the Ace’ raffle" awarded close to $2 million in cash prizes to winners across the province during its 32-week run that ended on Oct. 19, 2023.

Fifty per cent of all tickets sales go to SickKids Foundation. The foundation has awarded a grand total of more than $11.5 million to players across the province to this date.

The next round of the raffle has kicked off, with the new progressive jackpot growing to more than $65,000, added the foundation.

More information is available online.