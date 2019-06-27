

CTV Ottawa





Retired Ottawa Police Chief Charles Bordeleau testified at a Human Rights Tribunal hearing Thursday in relation to a complaint filed by a police officer alleging Bordeleau repeatedly denied him promotions because of his race.

Bordeleau said it was at a meeting in 2016 that Insp. Samir Bhatnagar personally told him he felt discriminated against.

Bordeleau said he was taken aback and hurt by the serious allegation.

“It caused me to reflect on all the decisions I made around Samir…were there any biases around my decisions? No,” he said.

Bordeleau says race never played a factor in promotion decisions. He says it was Bhatnagar’s negative attitude, his constant challenging of Bordeleau’s leadership and his approach to issues that were among the reasons Bhatnagar was not promoted to the rank of superintendent over several years.

Bhatnagar says despite being qualified, scoring high on the test and recommendations, he was still denied a promotion. He maintains it was because of his race.

Bordeleau referenced members of visible minorities in the force who were promoted under his leadership but in past interviews with CTV, Bhatnagar’s lawyer said those examples are “not a defence to racism.”

The hearing resumes in September.