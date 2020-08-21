Advertisement
Retail sales in Ottawa jump above pre-pandemic levels in June: StatCan
A jump in automotive sales in June helped push Ottawa's monthly retail sales to above pre-pandemic levels, according to Statistics Canada. (Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/David Zalubowski)
OTTAWA -- People in the nation's capital are out shopping and spending again, according to newly released data from Statistics Canada.
Retail sales soared 23.7 per cent in June to $53 billion nationwide, StatCan says, 1.3 per cent higher than in February, the last month before broad shutdowns were ordered by public health officials to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In Ottawa, seasonally unadjusted figures* show a dramatic increase in retail sales in June, with more than $1.6 billion in sales, higher than even June of 2019.
Retail sales in Ottawa had slumped to $940 million in April from their pre-pandemic levels of around $1.2 billion in January and February.
Auto sales were a major factor in June's higher numbers, jumping 66 per cent compared to February. Food and beverage sales increased by 24 per cent, while furniture sales went up by 21 per cent.
Ottawa entered Stage 2 of Ontario's reopening framework in mid-June.
Ottawa is now in Stage 3.
With files from The Canadian Press.
Backstory:
Statistics Canada did not provide seasonally adjusted figures for Ottawa in its most recent report. The figures for Ottawa cited in this article have not been adjusted for calendar-related effects.
The $53 billion figure for Canada is a seasonally adjusted figure. The unadjusted figure is over $56 billion.
To see more about seasonal adjustments visit Statistics Canada at https://www150.statcan.gc.ca/n1/dai-quo/btd-add/btd-add-eng.htm