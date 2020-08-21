OTTAWA -- People in the nation's capital are out shopping and spending again, according to newly released data from Statistics Canada.

Retail sales soared 23.7 per cent in June to $53 billion nationwide, StatCan says, 1.3 per cent higher than in February, the last month before broad shutdowns were ordered by public health officials to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Ottawa, seasonally unadjusted figures* show a dramatic increase in retail sales in June, with more than $1.6 billion in sales, higher than even June of 2019.

Retail sales in Ottawa had slumped to $940 million in April from their pre-pandemic levels of around $1.2 billion in January and February.

Auto sales were a major factor in June's higher numbers, jumping 66 per cent compared to February. Food and beverage sales increased by 24 per cent, while furniture sales went up by 21 per cent.

Ottawa entered Stage 2 of Ontario's reopening framework in mid-June.

Ottawa is now in Stage 3.

With files from The Canadian Press.