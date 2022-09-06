'Resurgence in independent bookstores': New book shop opens in Hintonburg

A new bookstore is now open in Ottawa’s Hintonburg neighbourhood.

The Spaniel’s Tale opened Labour Day weekend on Wellington Street West, marking a new chapter for owners Cole Davidson and his partner Stephen Crocker.

“It’s always been a dream of ours for a long time,” Davidson tells CTV News Ottawa. “This neighbourhood needed one. As soon as we launched on social media, we started getting inquires right away. Everyone was super excited and telling us this is what they needed here.”

Davidson says there is a need for local, neighbourhood books stores like The Spaniel’s Tale.

“Before the pandemic, you started to see a bit of resurgence in independent bookstores and that’s chocked up to the shop local mentality, people want to shop in their communities; they want to support their neighbours,” he says. “We knew we wanted to be over here. Every independent bookstore brings something unique to their community, and they really reflect their communities.”

The shop carries books from various genres and topics—both fiction and non-fiction, according to Davidson. He says there are also sections for section for children, Canadian authors, Indigenous, LGBTQ2S+, and a space dedicated to local authors.

“As a local author, I know that bookstores are very important for ‘hand selling,’” says Ottawa author Amy Tector. “A human being enthusiastic about a book they love is much more compelling than an algorithm serving up what it thinks you might like.”

If you’re wondering where the store’s name comes from, Davidson and Crocker have an English Springer Spaniel at home named Skype.

“He has, in our minds, a lot of careers that he’s had over his life and he always has a story to tell and so that’s why we are the Spaniel’s Tale.”