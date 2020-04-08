OTTAWA -- A look at restaurants in Ottawa and eastern Ontario offering an Easter Dinner for take out or delivery this weekend.

CTV News Ottawa has a list of restaurants and businesses open for take out and delivery during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ottawa

The Ottawa Mission is offering a community meal on Monday from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Take Another Bite in Manotick is offering an Easter Dinner for take out

Fratelli Kanata is accepting pre-orders for Easter dinner.

SupperWorks offers meal solutions

Epicuria offers an Easter menu

Red Apron offers delivery and takeout

Kingston

The Grocery Basket is offering Easter Dinner specials

Chien Noir is offering Easter Dinner meal

Olivea is available for take out

Ramekins is offering Turkey dinners for delivery

Jessup Food + Heritage is offering Turkey dinner take out.

Eastern Ontario

Brown’s Pub House in Calabogie is offering an Easter Dinner on Friday or Saturday

The Sharbot Lake & Rural Frontenac COVID-19 Support Group is offering an Easter meal to households in the community. Visit www.sharbotlakeandruralfrontenac.com

Peter’s Restaurant and Bakery in Perth is hosting a take out Easter Dinner. You can order through the Facebook page.

CC’s on the Rideau in Rideau Ferry is offering a free meal this Easter Sunday. Email ccsrideau@gmail.com for details.