OTTAWA -- Ottawa residents aren’t the only ones taking precautions to protect themselves from a possible case of COVID-19.

Restaurants and businesses with storefronts need to keep clean and help prevent the spread.

It’s the lunchtime rush at Di Rienzo’s Deli in Ottawa. With more than 100 people a day streaming in and out to order a fresh-made sandwich, staff have implemented extra procedures to ensure that everyone stays healthy.

“You have to make sure you eliminate all the small stuff,” says owner Paul Di Rienzo.

“There’s one person to make the sandwiches, another just for the cash, they don’t touch anything else ... We always made sure, but now, we have to be more careful.”

Other step Dirienzo’s has taken to protect staff and customers include constant hand washing and using bleach to wipe down equipment and countertops.

With fears of the virus further spreading, Ottawa Public Health has some healthy habits to protect you and others from harmful germs: