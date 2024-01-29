Restaurant focusing on Chinese/Asian cuisine to open in former Rideau Street McDonald's spot

A restaurant focusing on Chinese/Asian cuisine will soon open on Rideau Street, taking over the location of the infamous McDonald's restaurant.

Kevin Houlahan, sales representative with Colliers Macaulay Nicolls Inc. brokerage, confirms to CTV News Ottawa a 10-year lease has been finalized for 99 Rideau Street, across from the Rideau Centre.

Houlahan says the new tenant, a chef with more than 15 years' experience, is "well known in the Asian community for his exceptional culinary work in Toronto, Montreal and Ottawa."

"The focus will be on fine Chinese/Asian cuisine with a highlight on dim sum and specialty seafood dishes."

Houlahan says the landlord has undertaken extensive work on the site, returning the Rideau Street building to its base build condition.

"In the coming weeks and months, the landlord and tenant are looking to further renovate and restore the space both on the interior and exterior," Houlahan said.

McDonald's closed its restaurant on Rideau Street last May. The restaurant, which opened in 1985 in the heart of Ottawa's tourism area, became a notorious hotspot for late night crowds after last call at bars and restaurants.

Houlahan says the opening of a new restaurant on Rideau Street is a "positive development" for the ByWard Market and downtown Ottawa.