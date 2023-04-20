Residents, volunteers fill sandbags in Ottawa as floodwaters creep up

It’s a lesson in preparedness and helping neighbours, as residents in West Ottawa continue to prepare for flooding.

Students at West Carleton Secondary School in Dunrobin filled sandbags, used to hopefully hold back flood waters and protect homes,

“It’s nice to get involved in the community and help people who are about to be affected by the flooding,” says Cole Larue, Grade 11 student.

“I know a bunch of people who live in like Constance Bay and areas like that on the Ottawa River, who can be affected by flooding - and were in years past, and I know that sandbags are important way to stop that and preserve their homes,” he said.

Students have a goal of 10,000 sandbags, “We’re really eager to help out, because they know their peers, family and friends are effected. So we’re really feeling a sense of community out here today,” says Pavleen Choudhary, student and West Carleton Student Council Co-President.

“We remember how horrible it was last time; and, even though we’re not in the vicinity of where the flood is happening - a lot of our staff and students will be affected by this,” says Shannon Cheah, also a student and Student Council co-president.

Some of those sandbags were delivered to Chantel Couture-Campbell, who lives along the river in Dunrobin.

“Just very grateful that these kiddos are doing this, and it really teaches them citizenship and to be that good helping community person,” she says.

Couture-Campbell moved to her waterfront home during the 2019 floods. She tells CTV NEWS Ottawa that water then was much higher than it is now, but it’s still a concern and she’s watching the levels closely.

“During 2019, just for some perspective - I’d be standing on the deck, the sandbags were this high — and the water was right there; so, I know it seems shocking seeing this, but we still have some breathing room here.”

She says the levels have been rising, normally there is about 100 feet of sandy shoreline behind her home - today, it’s under water.

Down the street and shore, sandbags are going in the water as it creeps up to a deck and home,

“The last three days, we’ve been noticing the water getting higher and higher and higher,” says Milook Aqiqi as volunteers and Ottawa City Councillors build a sand bag wall.

“With the waters coming up - it’s all about protecting property and so filling sandbags has been the biggest effort so far,” says area councillor Clarke Kelly.

At a community centre in Constance Bay, city staff and volunteers were busy filling sandbags too,

“it’s been a great morning, there was lots of helpers here - everybody was bagging, tying,” says Maureen.

Clarke says volunteers are needed to fill sandbags and build sand walls. For details, click here [link: ] or contact the councillor directly at Clarke.kelly@ottawa.ca.