OTTAWA -- Some residents of Old Ottawa South had to evacuate their homes while others were told to stay inside and shut their windows because of a natural gas leak on Bank Street.

Ottawa Fire Services (OFS) said in a press release Tuesday afternoon that a natural gas valve broke in the area of Bank Street and Glen Avenue at around 10:37 a.m.

Bank was closed in both directions from Glen to Sunnyside Avenue as crews worked to contain the leak.

Enbridge arrived at 11:05 a.m. OFS said the leak is now isolated and the road has reopened.

No injuries were immediately reported.