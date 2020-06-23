Advertisement
Residents told to evacuate, others told to close windows after gas leak in Old Ottawa South
Published Tuesday, June 23, 2020 12:30PM EDT
OTTAWA -- Some residents of Old Ottawa South had to evacuate their homes while others were told to stay inside and shut their windows because of a natural gas leak on Bank Street.
Ottawa Fire Services (OFS) said in a press release Tuesday afternoon that a natural gas valve broke in the area of Bank Street and Glen Avenue at around 10:37 a.m.
Bank was closed in both directions from Glen to Sunnyside Avenue as crews worked to contain the leak.
Enbridge arrived at 11:05 a.m. OFS said the leak is now isolated and the road has reopened.
No injuries were immediately reported.