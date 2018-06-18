

CTV Ottawa





Residents in Vanier met once again Monday night to address OC Transpo issues in their community.

Concerns include long wait times for bus 12, congestion on buses once they finally arrive, and lack of benches or shelters at bus stops.

About 60 people gathered at the Vanier Community Services Centre for a public meeting.

Trevor Haché from the Healthy Transportation Coalition says while concerns have been raised in the past, now that Montreal Road is expected to undergo construction, it is the perfect time to revisit the issues.

“We’re going to make like a neighbourhood group to try and push the city,” Haché said.

Montreal Rd. is expected to undergo major revitalization this year.

Plans include the construction of a three-lane cross section between Vanier Parkway and St. Laurent Boulevard that includes two WB lanes, one EB lane and cycling tracks in both directions.

Haché is onboard with cycling lanes but is concerned reducing one eastbound lane may add to lengthy bus delays.

The group is pushing for additional routes to offset the backups.

Residents will also be pushing for lower bus passes.

The group plans to take the concerns raised at the meeting to OC Transpo to work on solutions.