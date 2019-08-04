

CTV Ottawa





Residents left homeless after a fatal fire on Donald Street are back in their apartments.

Ottawa Community Housing says all tenants relocated as a result of the fire are able to return to their homes Sunday.

The fire started overnight Friday in a 14th floor apartment. A 63-year-old man was inside that apartment and died in hospital. His name has not been released. Another man suffered minor injuries.

About 20 residents including those on the 14th floor were in the care of the Red Cross.

The Office of the Fire Marshal says the scene investigation is complete. The cause is said to be accidental and damage is estimated at $100-thousand dollars.