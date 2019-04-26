

Homes and cottages on Mississippi Lake are under water; basements filled with waste and debris.

Jackie Brandino, her husband and three children were away at a hockey tournament when flood waters rushed into their basement; damaging their carpets and flooring.

“Yesterday it was sunny and we said whoa it's over, this is it, that's the end, and then this morning we woke up to this,” said Brandino. “I don’t remember anything like this,” Brandino has lived on Mississippi Lake for 20 years.

“This is home and I haven’t shed any tears yet, and I’m not going to if I can help it,” said Peggy Stewart, who recalled the 1998 ice storm, calls this event the worst flooding they’ve experienced in decades.

Stewart said she and her 89-year-old husband with Alzheimer’s are desperate and have been left to fend for themselves. “Our township has done nothing to really help us,” said Stewart.

Stewart’s daughter Gail has been living in the basement since the flooding started last week; pumping out water, she’s been on 45 minutes of sleep the last few days.

“Just in the last hour, I’ve pumped 120 gallons out of the basement, so it's just consistent,” she said.

Residents say not enough has been done to prevent disaster after experiencing flooding in 1998 in Mississippi Mills ⁦@ctvottawa⁩ pic.twitter.com/0xgbmLyQ1d — Mike Arsalides (@MArsalidesCTV) April 26, 2019

In nearby Drummond Township, residents find themselves surrounded by rising water; calling for a state of emergency to be called.

“It's not a million dollar home, but it's my home, I’m at the end of my rope,” said Sam Cray. “Mr. Ford, if you're listening, a dollar a beer is great, I haven’t found any yet. But, we need help and we need it now.”

Steve McDowell has lived on the water for 15 years; desperate for help and unable to drive on roadways in his car, McDowell has borrowed a truck from family and rented a pump to clear the water from rushing into his basement.

“2017, I didn’t have to sand bag, so this is a lot worse,” said McDowell.

The township's mayor, Christa Lowry visited residents door-to-door Friday; offering support and information needed should an evacuation order be made.