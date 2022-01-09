The Ottawa Fire Service (OFS) says residents of a Glebe high-rise were able to take shelter at Lansdowne Park after evacuating their building due to high levels of carbon monoxide.

A resident of the building called 911 Saturday night reporting their CO alarm was going off. When firefighters arrived, they found elevated levels of the dangerous gas in the lobby and even higher levels in the apartment.

An OC Transpo bus was called to help shelter residents from the cold, but OFS said in a release that the security team at Lansdowne Park also made the second-level lobby of the south stands available.

No one was reported hurt. The source of the leak was traced to a boiler and the building has since been ventilated.

OFS thanked TD Place and the Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group for helping to shelter residents from the cold.

Fire officials say if your carbon monoxide detector starts going off, it's important to get everyone outside of the home and to call 9-1-1 once outdoors. Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning can include headaches, dizziness, shortness of breath, nausea and even loss of consciousness or death.