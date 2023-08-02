Residents near proposed Carling and Parkdale tower worried about height, shadows

Residents in the Civic Hospital neighbourhood are concerned over a proposed development that would see two high-rise towers built. They say the buildings at the corner of Carling and Parkdale avenues are just too tall.

The development would see an existing building and parking lots turn into two high-rise towers, one 16 storeys tall, the other, 27.

"Our specific concerns are they're too high," says Tanis Halpape with the Civic Hospital Neighbourhood Association.

"Particularly the 27-storey is too high. It impacts the research and development at the farm and also has a major impact on our community. It lacks transition in the abutting residential community," she says.

The association says one of the issues is the shadows that the building would cast, including on the Central Experimental Farm (CEF), across Carling Avenue.

In a letter to city planners, shared with the Civic Hospital Neighbourhood Association, officials with Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada (AAFC) say the proposed development, "presents serious concerns related to the shadowing impact to our land created by the height of the towers. The shadowing is a significant risk for AAFC as it impacts our research fields and jeopardizes our agricultural science integrity. AAFC has done an internal assessment of the proposed towers development and the impacts/risks to the CEF."

Addressing housing demand in the city, the developer, Taggart Realty Management, tells CTV News in a statement that the development will include over 350 residential apartments.

"The proposed development at 1081 Carling Ave. has successfully completed all necessary studies and complies with the City of Ottawa's Official Plan (OP) and the Provincial Policy Statement. The design ensures that shadowing impacts are limited and meet the OP's guidelines.

"Over the past three years, the rezoning application and design of the project have been subject to extensive public consultation, ensuring that the voices of numerous stakeholders have been heard. This collaborative approach has been instrumental in shaping the development's design, and initial plans were reduced in scale, with massing shifted based on the valuable feedback received. We take great pride in the resulting design, which optimizes space and amenities to create a vibrant living environment.

"With a focus on addressing the pressing housing demand in the city, the development will include over 350 residential rental apartments. This significant addition of units will contribute toward the city's goal of building more housing and will provide more options for those seeking quality rental accommodations. Taggart also plans to pursue the federal Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) RCFI program, and if successful, the development will include affordable housing units to be made available in the market."

In an open letter on his website, area Coun. Jeff Leiper says, "I don't like the development, but I also can't disagree with staff's assessment."

Halpape says the Civic Hospital Neighbourhood isn't against development, but would like to see it scaled back.

"A development like this is going to be created in the farm, and as we know, there's lots of room for more development as the hospital moves, so this creates the context or the precedent for future development."

The application next goes before the city's planning and housing committee Aug. 16.