Residents near proposed Carling and Parkdale tower worried about height, shadows

A proposed development for the corner of Carling and Parkdale avenues would see the existing building and parking lots be replaced by two buildings, one 16 storeys tall and the other 27 storeys. (Peter Szperling/CTV News Ottawa) A proposed development for the corner of Carling and Parkdale avenues would see the existing building and parking lots be replaced by two buildings, one 16 storeys tall and the other 27 storeys. (Peter Szperling/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina