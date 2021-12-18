Long line-ups could be seen at one of Ottawa's COVID-19 testing centres Saturday as people waited for a PCR test ahead of the holidays and as the Omicron variant continues spreading at blinding speed.

Ottawa Public Health is reporting more than 1,400 active cases, marking the highest number locally since May. Still, many were hoping the restrictions wouldn't happen again, let alone a week before Christmas.

"I'm hoping to fly to Halifax to visit parents who are not well on Friday, but that could change," said Morgan Raitsma, who just finished getting a PCR test.

"Just my sister, she was going to meet us," said one Ottawa resident who brought his daughter for a COVID test as a precaution. "That's still on, just that one; no big gatherings."

Ottawa's mayor confirmed that he tested positive for COVID-19, tweeting out Saturday that he's spending the next eight days isolating.

He's not the only one shifting his holiday plans.

"We bought a big turkey and we were going to have a big party but we're going to have to change plans now," said Gregor Sneddon. "Maybe just have one family over so it will be a little quieter this year."

The shift is a result of both Ottawa and Ontario announcing new restrictions to limit the spread of COVID-19.

"When COVID is transmitted, it is in indoor environments, mostly, where people are in close contact, there not distanced and not wearing a mask," said Dr. Vera Etches on Friday. "Those are often social environments; often in people's homes."

Starting at 12:01 a.m. Sunday, Restaurants, bars and other food or drink establishments, and many other businesses will have their capacity limits cut to 50 per cent. Social gatherings will be limited to 10 people indoors and 25 outdoors.

Locally, Ottawa Public Health is imposing some additional restrictions starting Monday, including a seating limit of six people per table and capacity limits in places of worship.

Free rapid tests were recently handed in liquor stores and malls throughout Ontario as part of a holiday blitz from the province ahead of social gatherings. More tests will be handed out at the Minto Barrhaven Recreation Centre from Tuesday to Friday beginning at 7 a.m. each day, but health experts warn that while it does add an extra layer of protection, it's not as accurate as a PCR test.

"If you are symptomatic, it's 72 per cent. If you are asymptomatic it's 58 per cent," said Dr. Zahid Butt, an epidemiologist based in Waterloo. "A PCR test is 98 per cent. (Rapid tests) are not as good as a PCR, but it's a good screening tool."

Though the new restrictions have forced many to quickly pivot, the majority continue to wait for their shot at a third booster.

"I'm just anxious to get my third shot but I'm not registered until February," said Sneddon. "I hope I can get that a little sooner than later and hope everyone gets vaccinated."

Starting Monday, Ottawa residents aged 18 and older will be eligible to book an appointment for their third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, but Etches warns that there are not enough appointments available due to a shortage of health professionals to administer the vaccine at community clinics. At this time, Ottawa Public Health is asking everyone for their patience.