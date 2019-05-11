

CTV Ottawa





Residents in Aylmer are bracing for another peak of water levels.

The City of Gatineau says levels went up everywhere an average of 8 cm overnight.

Gatineau mayor Maxime Pedneaud-Jobin says Aylmer could see the highest levels yet, “In Aylmer it’s expected to go higher than what we saw May 1 which was the highest.”

Pedneaud-Jobin says more than 2-thousand people have registered with the Red Cross and the city has spent roughly $1.5 million dollars of emergency funds.

“That is the tip of the iceberg because we have a third of our workforce that is full time on the flooding. That’s a lot of people not cleaning the streets, not filling potholes,” says Pedneaud-Jobin.

Aylmer resident J.P. Houle, says, “Mother Nature has a job to do... and it’s going to be like this for 3 weeks... we are waiting from the water from the north.”

Water levels in Gatineau could peak again Sunday into Monday.