

Sara Cimetta, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Fire crews were called to the scene of a house fire in the Glebe late Thursday night.

They say they were called to 36 Gordon St. for a blaze in a two-storey home just after 11:00 p.m.

The residents say they saw smoke and sparks coming from the basement as they escaped.

Firefighters say home's occupants were able to quickly get out of the house.

Crews had to open up exterior and interior walls to fight the fire.

No word yet on what started the blaze or the cost of the damage. An investigator has been sent to determine the cause.