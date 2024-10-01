Residents at odds over use of west-end park

Residents in Ottawa's west end are at odds over a so-called dog park, after the city removed its pedestrian gates about a month ago.

"It used to be so convenient, it was like a godsend having it in this neighbourhood but then the gates vanished," said dog owner Patrick Fairweather. "Our evening walk goes by here, but we can't really come anymore unless you're carrying gates."

Last summer, Garfield Park celebrated its opening as a fully fenced-in off-leash dog park, but a year later it turns out it was all a big mistake.

In a post to residents on Sept. 3, College Ward Coun. Laine Johnson said, "What I didn't understand at the time was that the park designation had never changed… so Garfield is not a park for exclusive dog use; it remains, as it was before the fence was added, a mixed-use-off-leash park, meaning all users should be free to share the space. I apologize for my error."

The City of Ottawa says the park is designated as an off-leash dog park, but the gates were removed to improve accessibility and maintain access in the winter.

"The City received feedback from residents regarding improving community access, the potential winter loss of access when gates are frozen in place, and incidents of dogs engaging aggressively with people walking through the park. The fences were removed to address feedback from the community, particularly for those with strollers and young children using the cut-through path to the adjacent school yard," said Recreation, Cultural and Facility Services general manager Dan Chenier in a statement.

Now, dog owners have taken it upon themselves to erect makeshift gates, using things like cardboard, chairs and a city garbage can.

"When they just took the gates away there was no consultation and I think that's partly why people are so upset, the city just hasn't been transparent about this at all," said dog owner, Alan Bradshaw.

It's created tension between dog owners and other residents in the area.

"It was called a dog park, which it is not in fact a dog park, which was part of the problem. Now you have a large number of dogs, and it really means that other users can't effectively participate in using the park," said resident Larry Iveson. "So, it's become a single-use park."

The city is now asking for feedback in a survey, a step that was missed when the park was redesigned.

Residents have two options to choose from; the first, leave the park as is without the gates and the second, split the park in half with dogs designated on one side. But there is no third option, to put the gates back in and turn the park into a fully fenced-in dog park.

"The option to reinstall the fence and create a fully fenced dog park was not included in the survey as it does not address the access issues heard from the community. If Option 2 is chosen, the new fencing would be installed late this fall or early next spring. For those seeking alternative spaces, there is extensive National Capital Commission greenspace and pathways south of this park that allow for dogs on leash. Additionally, Navao Park is the nearest municipal park for families and is located several blocks away," Chenier's statement said.

"We've come in various times of the day. You don't see anybody in here other than people come with their dogs, whether there's a gate or not. There's nobody else in here," said dog owner, Karen Toupin.

"Public engagement had never taken place before the Garfield Park fence was established. City staff have recognized that this was a missed opportunity and have asked residents to weigh in on potential designs for the park. I'm looking forward to reviewing the survey comments, seeing what ideas it generates, and working with the community to find a solution that meets the needs of all park users," Johnson told CTV News in a statement.

A petition has also been submitted to the city to change the park's designation. The survey closes on Oct. 10.