Construction on a major concrete batching plant could soon begin in Carp.

Resident, Susan Prior, fears the air and water will be filled with dust and chemicals.

“I don't think we can give up on this fight. Because if this comes in, what's next?” said Prior, who has lived in the area for more than 20 years.

Prior is one of hundreds of residents upset with Cavanagh Construction’s plans to build at 2596 Carp Road next to precious wetlands and Huntley Creek.

Despite public objections, today the city’s Agriculture and Rural Affairs committee approved re-zoning to allow for construction before a crowd of more than 100 residents.

“There are school buses across the road, sitting there. Many, many school buses that are going to be coated with dust and our kids are going to be getting into those buses” said Prior.

Vinod Chaudhary has lived in the area for 8 years.

“It is a losing battle, but it doesn’t mean we'll stop. We will keep on fighting, we'll fight it on the creek, we'll fight it on the bridge and we'll fight it until there's nothing left to fight.”

Chaudhary has emphysema and MDS and the plant’s construction will force him to move away; fearing dust and cancer-causing chemicals released from the facility.

“It literally means I have to move or I’ll have to choose to die right there.” said Chaudhary.

Despite protests by the public, committee approved the project pending a transportation impact study and review by the Ministry of the Environment.

“I met with the residents and as you can appreciate I am the local councillor but I am chair of a committee that has to hear all parties and all sides.” said committee chair and city councillor Eli El-Chantiry.

Cavanagh Construction, which made the re-zoning application in September, said today’s meeting is a big victory.

“I think if you ask anybody that's in the local area there would be concern. We look at all the requirements to put out a good product at the end of the day.” said Chris Collins, Manager of land developments with Cavanagh Construction.

Collins said plans to have the plant built by the fall.

Residents said if that happens, they’d be forced to sell their homes; many promising to fight the project in court.

“If it gets built, we move, we walk away. We sell our house for whatever we can get for it and we move on.” said Michelle Demers.