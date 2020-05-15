OTTAWA -- Another resident has tested positive for COVID-19 at the Peter D. Clark long-term care home in Ottawa.

The City of Ottawa announced the new positive case in a memo Friday evening.

Eighteen residents and nine staff members at the city-run long-term care home have tested positive for COVID-19.

Ottawa Public Health declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the Peter D. Clark home on April 28. One resident of the home has died due to COVID-19.

One staff member at the city-run Centre d’accueil Chaplain has tested positive for COVID-19. Three staff members at Garry J. Armstrong tested positive for COVID-19, but the outbreak has been declared over.