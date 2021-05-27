OTTAWA -- A resident at a city of Ottawa run long-term care home dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak has died due to the virus.

The Ottawa Public Health COVID-19 dashboard shows a resident at Centre d'accueil Champlain on Perrier Avenue has died due to COVID-19. No other information about the individual has been released.

According to Ottawa Public Health, 29 staff members and seven residents at Centre d'accueil Champlain have died due to COVID-19.

On Wednesday, the city said test results confirmed the presence of the B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant first detected in the United Kingdom in some of the positive cases at the home.

"The home remains on facility-wide outbreak. At the current time, all individuals are stable," said Donna Gray, Ottawa's general manager of community and social services in a memo to Council Wednesday evening.

A COVID-19 outbreak was declared at Centre d'accueil Champlain on May 19. Gray said Wednesday that there were 35 cases of COVID-19 connected to the long-term care home in Vanier, involving 25 staff members, six residents and four visitors.

Gray's memo confirmed some individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 during the COVID-19 outbreak have been fully immunized, receiving both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa on Thursday, the city said 97 per cent residents at the Centre d'accueil Champlain have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The city said in mid-may that 71 per cent of residents had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Ottawa Public Health will host a staff vaccination clinic at Centre d'accueil Champlain later this week.

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Leah Larocque