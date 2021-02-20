OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police and the Ontario Fire Marshal are investigating a fatal fire in the Township of Stone Mills, near Odessa.

A passerby called 911 just after 2 p.m. Saturday reporting a fire at a home on Bethel Road in Stone Mills.

The OPP says firefighters located a body within the debris of the severely damaged home.

Police say the body is believed to be one of the residents of the property.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Police say no further information about the fire will be available until at least Monday.