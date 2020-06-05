OTTAWA -- A seventh resident of the Peter D. Clark long-term care home has died due to COVID-19.

The City of Ottawa announced a resident passed away at the city-run long-term care home on Thursday due to complications arising from COVID-19.

Seven residents and a personal support worker at the home have died due to COVID-19.

A total of 23 residents and 18 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Peter D. Clark home.

In a memo to Council Thursday night, General Manager of Community and Social Services Department Donna Gray said an additional resident in the Bungalows at the home has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Peter D. Clark long-term care home is the only city-run long-term care home with an active COVID-19 outbreak.