Resident at Peter D. Clark home dies due to COVID-19
OTTAWA -- A seventh resident of the Peter D. Clark long-term care home has died due to COVID-19.
The City of Ottawa announced a resident passed away at the city-run long-term care home on Thursday due to complications arising from COVID-19.
Seven residents and a personal support worker at the home have died due to COVID-19.
A total of 23 residents and 18 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Peter D. Clark home.
In a memo to Council Thursday night, General Manager of Community and Social Services Department Donna Gray said an additional resident in the Bungalows at the home has tested positive for COVID-19.
The Peter D. Clark long-term care home is the only city-run long-term care home with an active COVID-19 outbreak.