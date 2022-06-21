Researchers confirm tornado in Carleton Place, Ont.

Researchers confirm tornado in Carleton Place, Ont.

An image taken in Carleton Place on Thursday, June 16, 2022. Researchers call it a "vortex under rapidly rotating wall cloud aloft associated with parent supercell." (Courtesy: Quebec Vortex) An image taken in Carleton Place on Thursday, June 16, 2022. Researchers call it a "vortex under rapidly rotating wall cloud aloft associated with parent supercell." (Courtesy: Quebec Vortex)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina