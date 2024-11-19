Reports of gunshots at Brockville high school deemed unfounded
A high school in Brockville was placed on lockdown Tuesday afternoon after police received false reports of gunshots.
Brockville police say in a news release that officers received reports of shots fired at Thousand Islands Secondary School on Parkedale Avenue shortly after 2 p.m.
Officers "immediately" responded to the scene and the school was placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students and staff, police say.
"Following a thorough investigation, police can confirm that the incident was a false alarm," police said.
"No gunshots were fired, and there was no threat to public safety."
All students and staff were reported safe.
The origin of the false reports is unknown.
