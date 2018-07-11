Report of a gunshot on Beechwood
Ottawa Police vehicles at the scene of a crime in January 2018. (CTV Ottawa)
Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live
Published Wednesday, July 11, 2018 5:26AM EDT
Ottawa Police are investigating reports of gunfire in the east-end.
Police received a 911 call about a gunshot fired on Beechwood Avenue around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday morning.
There are no reported injuries, and no shell casing was found at the scene.
Police are hoping Closed Circuit Television Cameras in the area can assist the investigation.