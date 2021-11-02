GANANOQUE, ONT. -- It was supposed to be a big coup for a small town: Gananoque, Ont., winning the Canada 150 rink after it was taken down from Parliament Hill.

But the rink's construction has major problems. An independent engineer's report says there are cracks and problems with the ice pad. That’s leaving residents wondering who will be footing the bill to fix it.

For resident Deb Shultz, the Canada 150 Rink has all the potential, and was good for the community.

“(It’s) absolutely fantastic in the wintertime. I mean, you want to be outside, you want the kids to be outside skating, playing hockey,” she says.

In 2017, the rink was built on Parliament Hill to celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday.

Gananoque was then awarded the rink, and construction began in July 2020. But the town says it was not long after that cracks in the surface of the concrete slab began to appear.

The town commissioned an independent report, which was done by Roney Engineering. The report states the concrete shows signs of substandard work, including cracking, rust stains and exposed reinforcements, all over the pad.

“The design and material specifications for the ice rink slab deviated from normally accepted design practices for an unjointed refrigerated ice rink slab and did not include sufficient measures to prevent deleterious cracking of the floor slab from occurring,” read the report.

“It is my opinion that the defects warrant the replacement of the slab with a new, properly designed ice rink.”

The engineering firms responsible for the construction declined to comment for this story.

Residents like Shultz say they aren’t interested in paying for a faulty rink.

“It’s totally wrong that it would be the responsibility of somebody else to fix up the mistakes that shouldn’t have been made in the first place,” she says.

The town says they’re looking at a remedy that would allow the rink to be up and operating this year, but it’s not clear when that will officially happen. There have been operation delays in part due to the pandemic.

The report states that the town could fix the cracks on a year-by-year bases, but that could cost $20,000 to $30,000 annually.

The late Gord Brown, the MP for the region, fought hard to get the rink for Gananoque. Volunteers raised $900,000 to help build it.

In a statement, Brown’s brother Jeff Brown thanked the donors, individuals, and the provincial and federal governments for their contributions and says:

“We’re optimistic that these issues will be ironed out by council in the near future. We’re optimistic that kids will be skating on it and enjoying it this winter.”

Other residents, like Penny Cain, aren’t as optimistic and say the rink isn’t necessary.

“I think it’s just a waste of money for our town to have to fix up the rink if there are cracks in the foundation and the cement. It just isn’t needed here.”