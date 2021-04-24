OTTAWA -- Ottawa police say a repeat stunt driving offender was one of dozens of motorists stopped for speeding and other infractions on Ottawa roads to kick off the weekend.

Officers with the Ottawa Police Traffic Unit issued 63 tickets for speeding, improper mufflers, distracted driving and no seat belts on Friday night.

In a message on Twitter, police said a motorist charged with stunt driving on Prince of Wales Drive is "what we call a repeat offender." It was the fourth time the driver has been charged with stunt driving.

The stunt driving charge includes a licence suspension for a week, and the vehicle impounded for seven days.

1 of the �� charged with stunt driving, on Prince of Wales Drive last night, is what we call a repeat offender. This was the 4th time he has been charged with stunt driving.��‍♂️ @OttawaPolice #SlowDown #GetThereWithCare https://t.co/x9pHIStj4f — OPS Traffic Unit (@OPSTrafficCM) April 24, 2021

Ottawa police officers will be deployed all weekend to crack down on excessive speeding, street racing and noise complaints on Ottawa's roads.

On Friday morning, officers charged seven drivers for speeding at least 40 kilometres an hour over the speed on Milton Road in Ottawa's east end.

Last weekend, Ottawa Police issued 140 tickets for speeding.