Repeat stunt driving offender charged during Ottawa police blitz Friday night
An Ottawa Police cruiser is seen near the Elgin Street police station in Ottawa, on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
OTTAWA -- Ottawa police say a repeat stunt driving offender was one of dozens of motorists stopped for speeding and other infractions on Ottawa roads to kick off the weekend.
Officers with the Ottawa Police Traffic Unit issued 63 tickets for speeding, improper mufflers, distracted driving and no seat belts on Friday night.
In a message on Twitter, police said a motorist charged with stunt driving on Prince of Wales Drive is "what we call a repeat offender." It was the fourth time the driver has been charged with stunt driving.
The stunt driving charge includes a licence suspension for a week, and the vehicle impounded for seven days.
Ottawa police officers will be deployed all weekend to crack down on excessive speeding, street racing and noise complaints on Ottawa's roads.
On Friday morning, officers charged seven drivers for speeding at least 40 kilometres an hour over the speed on Milton Road in Ottawa's east end.
Last weekend, Ottawa Police issued 140 tickets for speeding.