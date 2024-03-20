Repeat offender nabbed for stunt driving on Ottawa road, police say

A 19-year-old G2 driver and a repeat offender are among the drivers stopped for stunt driving on Ottawa roads over the past few days.

Ottawa police officers stopped four drivers for stunt driving over the weekend, including a G2 driver.

Police say three drivers were stopped speeding 145 km/h, 156 km/h and 157 km/h on Highway 174 east of Tenth Line Road. The speed limit in that area is 80 km/h.

Another driver was stopped travelling 116 km/h in a 60 km/h zone on Rideau Road, according to police.

On Monday, officers stopped a driver going 118 km/h on Heron Road, where the speed limit is 60 km/h.

"Our officers see this all too often; a record of multiple speeding charges among drivers pulled over for… Stunt Driving," police said, adding the driver was stopped going 45 km/h over the speed limit on Limebank Road in 2020.

The charge of stunt driving includes a 30-day license suspension and the vehicle impounded for 14 days.