OTTAWA -- An Ottawa city councilor says repairs to an overhead wire at St. Laurent station are "unlikely" to be finished ahead of the commute Friday morning.

On Twitter, Riley Brockington says service along the Confederation Line will run from Tunney's Pasture to Hurdman stations, with R1 bus service in place from Hurdman to Blair.

Earlier Thursday night, OC Transpo General Manager John Manconi said the repairs are "progressing," but it wasn't clear when full service will be restored to the Confederation Line.

In an emailed statement, Manconi says RTG has "not encountered any unforeseen issues" during repair work. Crews continue to remove damaged equipment while assembling a replacement wire system. RTG then has to install that system, re-energize it and conduct numerous tests to confirm it works.

If service disruption continues into Friday, OC Transpo officials say customers should consider working from home or making other travel arrangements.

At a news conference Thursday afternoon, officials said that 80 metres of wire was pulled down just before 11 a.m. on Thursday.

Peter Lauch, the head of Rideau Transit Group and Rideau Transit Maintenance, is apologizing for the disruption and says they are still working to find out exactly how the wire broke. Crews are working to fix the problem as quickly as possible.

"The system actually did what it's supposed to do," Lauch said. "As soon as the event happened, power was de-energized and there was no live power anywhere. The doors opened under battery power."

Lauch said Thursday afternoon that crews had removed the wire. The stalled train was moved out of the way late Thursday afternoon.

At Hurdman Station, where riders were transferring from trains to buses Thursday, passengers reported large crowds.

"Currently, we are experiencing heavy volumes at Hurdman Station," the city said in an update Thursday afternoon. "Buses are and will continue to provide frequent service."

Director of Transit Operations Troy Charter said he understands commuters' frustration.

"They want a good, reliable service. That is our focus, is to provide that service," he said. "I appreciate their patience, I understand their frustration. We're doing everything possible to make sure we get service back up and running as quickly as possible."