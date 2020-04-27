OTTAWA -- The Ontario government will be releasing a framework for the gradual reopening of the economy following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Premier Doug Ford, flanked by his ministers of health and finance, will deliver an address at 1:30 p.m. Monday to outline the steps the province will take to ease restrictions that have been put in place to keep people safe from the deadly virus.

Ford has said previously, the reopening would be gradual and measured, likening it to a trickle and not a flood. He mused there might be some relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions by the May long weekend while speaking on Newstalk 580 CFRA last week, but later stressed there will never be one day where the economy reopens in full.

Is Ottawa ready?

There are signs the City is preparing for what's to come on the other side of the pandemic, but a lot depends on how COVID-19's impact on Ottawa changes in the coming days and weeks.

Last week, city council was told the City is shifting from a response posture to a recovery posture. City Manager Steve Kanellakos announced four teams were being set up to focus on the recovery.

"That is a significant shift for us," Steve Kanellakos told Council Wednesday morning. "The situation is evolving and were also evolving our emergency operations from a response posture to a recovery posture."

Speaking on CTV Morning Live last week, Mayor Jim Watson echoed the Premier's stance, saying the reopening in Ottawa would be staggered.

"This has to be done with great care because we don't want to start opening up too much of the economy and all of a sudden there's a second wave," he said.

There have been more than 1,100 cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since the first case was confirmed in mid-March. More than 50 people have died. 475 people have so far recovered from COVID-19 after their initial diagnosis, accounting for 43 per cent of all cases to date.

Watson believes Ottawa is in a unique position in Ontario, when it comes to the chance for an economic bounce-back, because of the stability of the workforce.

More than 17,000 people lost their jobs in March in Ottawa and Gatineau, but Watson says the fact that so many federal public servants have been able to continue working could put the city in a better position to get business moving again.

"Many of those federal public servants have not lost their income and they're going to be able to help us rekindle the economy," Watson said.

Local Conservative MP for Carleton, Pierre Poilievre, said on Twitter last week the ByWard Market could look very different once the pandemic is over.

Get ready for the ByWard market to look like a very different place after this ends. Your favourite restaurant may be gone forever. — pierrepoilievre (@PierrePoilievre) April 23, 2020

Poilievre, as the Conservative's finance critic, has been sharply critical of the federal government's response to COVID-19 and has said there needs to be more help for small businesses.

The Liberal government's wage subsidy program is now taking applications, but Poilievre and the Conservatives have said it's still too restrictive and they want to see the government expand eligibility criteria.

Ottawa's medical officer of health, Dr. Vera Etches, is calling for patience, and says COVID-19 will be with us for a while.

Dr. Etches repeated that the relaxing of restrictions will take time, and Ottawa is not quite ready to begin easing the pandemic measures.

“Most people are not immune to COVID-19 so when we begin to relax measures and increase our interactions with others, then there is a risk of increasing infection,” said Dr. Etches.

“COVID-19 will be part of our lives and how we live into the foreseeable future. So we need to find a balance of the risks and benefits of easing restrictions, including what we can do to mitigate those risks.”

Schools will not be among the first things to reopen in Ottawa. The Ontario government said Sunday school closures are being extended to May 31.

In Gatineau, some schools may start reopening sooner. The Quebec government is planning to release details Monday on how schools and daycares will reopen.

Dr. Etches says Ottawa Public Health has been working with Gatineau's public health and social services department, the CISSS de l'Outaouais, because of the close link between the two cities.