RENFREW -- A popular playground in the town of Renfrew has been torn down, leaving parents and children upset with no replacement planned.

The play structure at Central Public School in Renfrew was torn down over the summer after the Renfrew County District School Board deemed the structure unsafe and beyond repair.

“When a determination is made that there is unsafe equipment and the playground structure is beyond repair, the equipment will be removed and disposed of,” Jonathan Laderoute, the Communications Manager with the school board said in a statement.

“At the end of this past March, an inspection revealed that the structure was no longer suitable for use and was removed at the end of the school year.”

For many in the community, the playground was a favourite destination.

“We come almost every weekend and sometimes during the week,” Renfrew resident Lacey Doherty told CTV News. She stopped by the school play area with her daughter Octavia, who is starting kindergarten at Central in September.

“[I wanted to] give her a chance to have a look and see that it’s not being rebuilt right now,” said Doherty, “so she understands before school starts that there won’t be one there. She calls it the rubble park.”

“It definitely is disappointing, for sure,” says Holly-Ann Dunn, who has three children enrolled at Central and also chairs the school’s council. “We thought we could maybe get a couple more years out of it when we were discussing at school council. But the safety rep said no.”

A Go Fund Me campaign was started in August to try and raise money for a new play structure, after the pandemic suspended any fundraising efforts by the school. Due to restrictions by the Ministry of Education, the RCDSB said the school was unable to use any of the funds raised.

“The school has been actively fundraising for some time (prior to COVID) and has raised approximately $15, 000,” wrote Laderoute. “They are also able to access our School Loan Program.”

But that money isn’t enough according to Dunn, who says that $15,000 is less than half the money needed. She says those working to gather money need more support as well.

“We have, I think, six moms on this school council and we can only get so far. There’s no resources for us. We’re only parents and we’re not all trained in getting money from places.”

Now just weeks before students return to class, all that’s left to use during recess is a set of swings and a mound of dirt.

“It breaks my heart to think that these guys aren’t going to have a play structure, and everyone else does,” said Doherty. “How is that fair.”

“They’ll use their imaginations I guess,” added Dunn. “That’s what you have to do.”