OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenager.

Renfrew OPP say Korbyn Wentzell-Phillips, 13, was last seen Monday night around 10 p.m. at his home in Greater Madawaska Township, about 100 kilometres west of Ottawa.

Police describe Wentzell-Phillips as five-foot-10 and 140 pounds with medium-length light brown hair, blue eyes and tanned skin.

He was last seen wearing fluorescent green and blue Nike shoes, a white t-shirt, and grey Nike shorts with a black stripe.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Renfrew OPP at 1-888-310-1122.