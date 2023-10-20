Ottawa

    • Renfrew OPP arrest two in drugs, gun bust

    The Renfrew detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police have arrested and charged two people as part of a drug trafficking investigation.

    On Oct. 19 the OPP executed a search warrant at a residence on Bank Street South in Renfrew.

    A large quantity of suspected cocaine, meth, Xanax and other drugs were seized along with a firearm, ammunition and other weapons with drug paraphernalia.

    Tina Amikons, 46, and Travis Gauthier, 38, were arrested and charged with:

    • Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking - Cocaine - two counts
    • Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking - Methamphetamine - two counts
    • Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000 - in Canada.
    • Possession of a Schedule III substance Psilocybin, for the purpose of Trafficking
    • Possession for the purpose of distributing Cannabis.
    • Possession of a Schedule IV substance Xanax for the Purpose of Trafficking
    • Possession of a Schedule I substance Ecstasy for the purpose of Trafficking- Other Drugs

    Amikons was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in the Pembroke Court of Justice on Nov. 22 and Gauthier was held for bail.

