Renfrew, Ont. bookstore writes new chapter in local retail

Just like a Mad Libs book, In A Bind bookstore is filling in the blank spaces when it comes to retail in Renfrew.

The bookshop opened this past week in Renfrew's downtown, becoming the only bookstore in town, and the first since 2008.

"I realized that Renfrew hasn't had a bookstore in many, many years, I think 15 years now," said owner Kinsey Maxwell.

"So I really wanted to fill that gap."

In A Bind also sells local artwork and tropical plants. Maxwell prides her new endeavour on not being like other big-box bookshops.

"I'm looking for local authors, new reads, and that special book that you're going to bring home with you that you're not going to end up wanting to take off your shelf."

Maxwell recalls two previous bookstores attempting to lay roots in Renfrew with no success.

After 15 years with nowhere to pick up the latest page-turner in Renfrew, Maxwell says she has received a positive reception during her first week in business.

"It's very welcomed for me to bring it in, I think," the new business owner tells CTV News. "And the response I'm getting is Renfrew needed this bookstore."

One of those customers showing appreciation is Renfrew resident Fiona Larocque.

"I've been looking for [a bookstore] for ages," the avid reader admits.

"It's really hard to go to Arnprior or something to look for a book, so having something in the area in case I need a new read, that's really great to have."

Despite the digital options Amazon or e-readers may provide, Larocque still appreciates the novelty of a hard cover in her hands.

"I like the experience of going in and flipping through the shelves, and having something that pops out to you. I think that's a really good experience," she says.

"That's the great thing about a bookstore. You find something in the cover that grabs you in the first time and then you see the description. It's like, I didn't know I wanted to read this but I do."