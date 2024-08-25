Renfrew home invasion leaves resident with serious injuries

OTTAWA
    Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a home invasion in the Town of Renfrew on Saturday evening.

    Police say it happened at approximately 6 p.m. on Bonnechere Street.

    An investigation found individuals broke into the home and assaulted the resident.

    The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries and is recovering, according to an OPP news release on Sunday.

    The attackers fled the home in the victim's car with cash.

    Police located the vehicle a short time later on Briscoe Road where it had been set on fire.

    Two people in the area were arrested, but police believe there are two others involved.

    The robbery is believed to be a targeted incident and police say there is no risk to the general public.

    An investigation by OPP continues.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact Renfrew OPP.

    Follow CTV News