OTTAWA -- A new case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Renfrew County, and the health unit is warning residents of possible exposure to the virus at two locations.

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit announced the new case of COVID-19 on Thursday, saying it's associated with community spread of the virus.

The health unit says the person who tested positive for COVID-19 visited two locations last week, and people who visited either location during these times should self-monitor for symptoms.

Walmart in Pembroke on Monday, June 22 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Shopper’s Drug Mart in Petawawa on Wednesday June 24 between 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.

The health unit says if you develop symptoms of COVID-19, immediately self-isolate and contact the Renfrew County Virtual Triage Assessment Centre at 1-844-727-6404 or RCDHU at 613-735-8654.

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit says it's conducting case and contact management with appropriate individuals and organizations following the confirmed case of COVID-19.