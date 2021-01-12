OTTAWA -- The Renfrew County and District Health Unit has declared an end to four COVID-19 outbreaks in its region.

In a press release sent Tuesday, the RCDHU said outbreaks in the Whitewater Region, at the Pembroke Regional Hospital, an esthetician's workplace in Petawawa and at Miramichi Lodge are now over.

"RCDHU is confirming that all individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 have completed the two-week isolation period and no further positive tests have been received. Fortunately, there was no serious illness requiring hospitalization amongst the individuals who tested positive for COVID-19," a statement from the health unit said.

The Renfrew County region has seen 286 total cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with 258 of them now resolved, according to data from the health unit's website. One person in the region has died of COVID-19.

Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Cushman thanked RCDHU staff and the public for their help in limiting the spread of the virus during these outbreaks.

"All precautions were taken to limit spread during all outbreaks, containing the virus, and preventing spread throughout Renfrew County and District," He said in the press release. "This demonstrates the important offensive role the general public plays in the fight against COVID-19 and the remarkable defense of the public health professionals and healthcare workers. This is a great example that when we work together, we can stop the spread."