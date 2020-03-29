OTTAWA -- A woman in her 30s is Renfrew County’s second positive case of COVID-19.

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit says the woman developed mild symptoms and was tested at home by Renfrew County Paramedics on Friday.

She remains at home in isolation.

The health unit says the woman recently travelled to London, England and arrived in Canada on March 18. She had been in isolation since her arrival in Canada.

In a statement, the health unit says it’s doing case and contact management with the individual and Renfrew Paramedics, and "all affected parties will receive instructions on self-isolation and self-monitoring based on exposure."

On Sunday, the Renfrew County and District Health Unit reported a woman in her 90s died at the Pembroke General Hospital after testing positive for COVID-19.