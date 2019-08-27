

Renfrew County Paramedics are answering the call for emergency services in the wilderness of Algonquin Park.

A special team called "Sierra" is made up of paramedics that use specialized vehicles to get deep into the bush and expertise to work in Algonquin Park’s challenging environment. The team is also prepared to camp overnight if necessary.

Sierra Team member Tyler Burgess says they, “Take care of patients when they might be having the worst day of their life and then we get them to the hospital for their final care. In the past, they might have to wait a couple of days for someone to actually get them out of the park.”

Paramedic Chief Michael Nolan says there has been an increase in calls in Algonquin Park that requires a special team like Sierra. Nolan says, “Increasingly, as one of Canada’s adventure playgrounds, people are getting into trouble in hard-to-access locations and the paramedics have important lifesaving treatments and they need to be able to access patient quickly.”

The group of about 15 paramedics from around the county use equipment like a side-by-side ATV to get help to a camper in destress. They also hike, canoe, or fly into the point of injury. They then use their skills to treat patients, and bring them somewhere to be transported to a hospital for medical care

Paramedic Chris Day says, “I think it changes the speed in which we do calls -we have to think bigger picture.”

Day says, “Someone who has fractured their leg, but they are 15 kilometers in the park…being able to stabilize them and make them more comfortable for that extrication can make the world of difference.”

Most recently, the Sierra Team was called to access a scene where a camper had fallen from a tree deep in the wilderness and needed treatment and help.

Nolan says the Sierra Team undergoes continuous training, and is also prepared for situations in the winter.