OTTAWA -- Renfrew County has been selected to host the 2022 Ontario Winter Games.

The announcement was made Tuesday morning by Minister of Heritage, Sport and Tourism Lisa MacLeod and Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke MPP John Yakabuski.

"The Games will boost the local economy and help with the recovery from COVID-19, while strengthening our sports and tourism sectors, and leaving a lasting legacy on the County of Renfrew and its municipalities," MacLeod said in a statment.

"I am looking forward to supporting our high-performing athletes as they return to the podium and showcase what our province truly has to offer."

The games will see more than 3,000 athletes, coaches and officials come to the County to compete in more than 20 different sports.

"This is tremendous news for Renfrew County," Yakabuski said in a news release.

"We all know what we have to offer here and will now have the opportunity to showcase it to the entire country. I believe hosting the Games will result in an increase in tourism not only during the games but long after they are completed."

The games are expected to give a boost to the local economy with an increase of visitors and volunteers.

The County said support from area municipalities, the Algonquins of Pikwakanagan, Garrison Petawawa and private sector partners will be key to ensuring the games success when it comes to hosting and feeding the athletes, transportation, promotion, facility rentals, equipment rentals and more.