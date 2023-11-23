Renfrew County releases results of regional homelessness surveys

The County of Renfrew has released the results of surveys of the local unsheltered population and gathered key statistics on the nature of the issue in the community.

In a press release on Thursday, the surveys found there are a total of 55 households experiencing homelessness in the county.

Of the 55 households, 65 per cent said they were in the Pembroke area, 53 per cent were experiencing chronic homelessness (more than six months) and the majority of respondents ranged in age from 30 to 64 years.

27 per cent were youth aged 16 to 29 experiencing homelessness, according to the data collected.

38 per cent were Indigenous and 5 per cent veterans.

The surveys were completed by the Community Services Department, the County of Renfrew Paramedic Service and Renfrew Count and District Health between Oct. 27 and Nov. 3 of this year.

Jennifer Dombroskie, the County of Renfrew's manager of housing and homelessness thanked the participants for sharing the crucial information and the surveyors who helped collect the data and connect individuals with services in the community. A large number of volunteers also assisted with the surveys.

Here are some other key statistics which were gathered through the surveys as of Oct. 27:

Housing situation:

40 per cent unsheltered (rough camping)

31 per cent couch surfing

20 per cent emergency (shelter or hotel)

2 per cent exited a health facility (hospital)

7 per cent undisclosed

Reasons for homelessness:

22 per cent victim of intimate partner violence

22 per cent relationship breakdown

18 per cent kicked out of recent housing

16 per cent evicted

4 per cent unsafe or poor building conditions

4 per cent undisclosed

14 per cent other

Household type:

60 per cent single

18 per cent single with children

13 per cent couple

7 per cent couple with children

2 per cent undisclosed

Contributing factors to homelessness:

56 per cent live with mental illness

49 per cent medical illness

42 per cent substance use disorder

35 per cent learning or cognitive limitations

25 per cent physical limitations

To address homelessness, the county said it is delivering the provincially-funded Homelessness Prevention Program to help residents with low incomes maintain housing stability.

The city of Pembroke recently announced it is committing $100,000 towards opening an overnight warming centre downtown.

The warming centre is set to be located at the Pembroke Farmers' Market site, and will open each night from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m.

The Pembroke and Area Community Task Force is expecting to open the warming centre by December 1.

The County of Renfrew and Township of Laurentian Valley have also committed $80,000 and $20,000, respectively, to the initiative.

Anyone experiencing homelessness in Renfrew who requires assistance with community supports can call the County of Renfrew Community Services Department at 613-732-2901 or 1-866-897-4849.

After hours, there is a 24/7 mental health crisis line which can be reached at 1-866-996-0991.

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Dylan Dyson