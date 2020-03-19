OTTAWA -- The Renfrew County and District Health Unit is appealing for nurses to help during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The health unit has posted a job posting seeking “casual public health nurses.”

According to the posting, the general duties are to provide “generalized public health services to clients in a variety of settings that support health promotion and protection activities throughout various public health programs, including COVID-19 response."

There is no word on how many nurses the Renfrew County and District Health Unit is looking to hire.